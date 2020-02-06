EuroBiotech Report—Sanofi's MS data, Roche in SMA, MaaT, GeNeuro and GSK

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly EuroBiotech Report. We start this week with data on clinical candidates in development at Sanofi and Roche. Sanofi's BTK inhibitor SAR442168 hit the primary endpoint in trial of relapsing multiple sclerosis patients, emboldening the French pharma to plot out a broad phase 3 program. Over in Basel, Roche reported data from the spinal muscular atrophy trial it hopes will establish it as a rival to Biogen and Novartis in the disease. Elsewhere, European biotechs raised money, with MaaT Pharma reeling in €18 million ($20 million) to trial microbiome modulators and GeNeuro securing €17.5 million for a multiple sclerosis study. GSK made its adjuvant available for coronavirus research. And more. — Nick Taylor



1. Sanofi's phase 2 MS data spark broad push into late-stage trials

A phase 2b clinical trial of Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor SAR442168 in relapsing multiple sclerosis has met its primary endpoint. Sanofi responded to the data by outlining plans to start four phase 3 trials of the Principia Biopharma-partnered asset in relapsing and progressive forms of MS.

2. Roche posts data on SMA rival to drugs from Biogen, Novartis

Roche has presented data from a spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) clinical trial it hopes will support an FDA approval of its challenger to drugs from Biogen and Novartis. The update adds figures to Roche’s earlier top-line readout but leaves questions about the competitiveness of risdiplam unanswered.



3. MaaT bags €18M to test microbiome modulators in cancer patients

MaaT Pharma has raised an €18 million ($20 million) series B round. The financing equips MaaT to wrap up a phase 2 trial of its lead microbiome therapy in graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) while expanding into solid tumors.



4. GeNeuro raises €17.5M for multiple sclerosis clinical trial

GeNeuro has sold stock at a knock-down price to fund a multiple sclerosis trial. The €17.5 million ($19.3 million) private placement averts a cash crunch and sets GeNeuro up to test temelimab in MS patients whose disability progresses without relapses.



5. GSK makes adjuvant available to coronavirus vaccine project

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to make its adjuvant technology available to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations’ (CEPI) effort to create a prophylactic against the coronavirus radiating out from China.



