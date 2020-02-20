EuroBiotech Report—GSK's TCR deal, Vifor, PharmaMar filing, NeoTX series C and Novimmune

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly EuroBiotech Report. We start this week with GlaxoSmithKline, which pushed deeper into T-cell receptor therapeutics by becoming the latest biopharma to partner with Immatics. The deal sees GSK pay $50 million upfront for rights to drugs against two solid tumor targets. Elsewhere, Vifor Pharma bought a priority review voucher to accelerate a filing for approval of chronic kidney disease drug vadadustat. The FDA granted a priority review to PharmaMar's small cell lung cancer drug. NeoTX Therapeutics raised a $45 million series C round to bankroll immuno-oncology combination trials. A Novimmune unit received a milestone from Takeda. And more. — Nick Taylor



1. GSK pays $50M for 2 solid tumor cell therapies from Immatics

GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal to access two Immatics T-cell receptor (TCR) therapeutics. The deal will see GSK pay $50 million (€46 million) upfront and commit to $550 million in milestones for TCRs against two solid tumor targets identified by Immatics.



2. Vifor buys priority review voucher for vadadustat filing

Vifor Pharma has struck a deal to buy a priority review voucher (PRV). The PRV sets Vifor and partner Akebia Therapeutics up to benefit from a fast review at the FDA when they file for approval of chronic kidney disease drug vadadustat.



3. PharmaMar, Jazz get FDA priority review for lung cancer drug

The FDA has accepted PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ small cell lung cancer (SCLC) drug for priority review. Getting lurbinectedin on the fast track tees the partners up to learn whether the FDA will approve the drug by mid-August.

4. Israeli biotech NeoTX lands $45M series C for combo I-O cancer trials

NeoTX Therapeutics has nabbed a healthy $45 million third funding round as it looks to continue work on its early-stage cancer combo test and in-license new tech.



5. Novimmune unit nabs Takeda milestone payment for hemophilia work

Light Chain Bioscience, a unit of Swiss biotech Novimmune, has been handed a nice royalty milestone check from partner Takeda Pharmaceutical.



