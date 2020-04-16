EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Affimed dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2a clinical trial of its innate cell redirecting immuno-oncology candidate AFM24. The trial is enrolling patients with solid tumors that express EGFR. Release
> The FDA accepted Autolus Therapeutics’ filing to study AUTO1 in adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Autolus expects COVID-19 to have minimal impact on the study. Statement
> Synthon Biopharmaceuticals rebranded as Byondis. The Dutch biotech is closing in on data from a phase 3 trial of its anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate SYD985. Release
> Mayne Pharma filed for FDA approval of E4/DRSP, a combined oral contraceptive that is partnered with Belgium’s Mithra Pharmaceuticals. Statement
> Kymab claimed a win in its patent dispute with Regeneron. The case centers on patents for genetically modified mice and antibodies taken from them. Release
> Sosei Heptares began applying its structure-based drug design platform to the discovery of inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 protease. The biotech will make its findings freely available. Statement