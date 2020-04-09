EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Gadeta, a Dutch biotech partnered with Kite, named former AnaptysBio chief medical officer Marco Londei as its CEO. Londei’s appointment coincided with the receipt of FDA clearance to start a clinical trial in multiple myeloma. Statement (PDF)

> MorphoSys hit pause on enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial of MOR202 in response to COVID-19. The German biotech plans to continue enrolling patients “in studies with the potential for significant benefit in life-threatening indications.” Release

> Oryzon linked vafidemstat to a reduction in agitation and aggression in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Analysts at Jefferies said the clinical trial “demonstrated encouraging efficacy.” Statement

> A COVID-19 patient in Israel received RedHill Biopharma’s opaganib on a compassionate use basis. Interest in the drug in COVID-19 patients is underpinned by preclinical evidence of antiviral activity. Release

> MaxCyte said COVID-19 may delay clinical development of its mRNA-based cell therapy candidate. The London-listed company “is evaluating the potential for reduced R&D spend during the current financial period.” Statement

> Imophoron disclosed work on a COVID-19 vaccine it thinks may be more specific than prophylactics in development at other companies. The vaccine candidates are ready for preclinical testing. Release