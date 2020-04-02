EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Poxel stuck to its third-quarter target for a filing for approval of imeglimin in Japan despite warning investors that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect other aspects of its operation. Statement
> AM-Pharma raised €23 million ($25 million), mainly from Cowen Healthcare Investments. The cash adds to the €116 million AM-Pharma reeled in last year, equipping the Dutch biotech to finalize all its marketing authorization preparation activities. Release
> Nordic Nanovector outlined plans to close offices and cut its headcount by 20% to extend its cash runway out to 2021. The actions come as the pandemic adds to the enrollment challenges faced by the biotech. Statement
> A clinical trial of patients with community-acquired pneumonia added an arm to evaluate Faron Pharmaceuticals’ intravenous interferon beta-1a in COVID-19 patients. Release
> Neurimmune and Ethris teamed up to develop mRNA-encoded, neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The partners plan to be in the clinic in the fourth quarter. Statement
> Redx Pharma secured a £5 million short-term loan from Redmile, the group trying to buy the British biotech. Release