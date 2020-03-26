EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Evox Therapeutics landed a deal with Takeda. The agreement will see Takeda pay up to $44 million (€40 million) in upfront fees, near-term milestones and research funding in return for access to up to five protein replacement and mRNA therapies. Release

> Synairgen raised £14 million to run a COVID-19 trial. The British biotech recently got clearance to test its inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a in patients with the coronavirus. Statement

> AstraZeneca expanded its collaboration with Schrödinger. The new deal covers biologics, not just small molecules. Release

> Vaccitech and the University of Oxford shared phase 2a data on prostate cancer immunotherapy VTP-800. Based on early evidence that VTP-800 enhances the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors, the British biotech plans to move the candidate into a larger midphase trial. Statement

> Themis joined a collaborative effort to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The Institut Pasteur is leading the consortium. Release

> Freeline appointed Julie Krop as chief medical officer. Krop has previously worked at companies including Pfizer and Vertex. Statement