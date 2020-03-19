EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

newspapers
(Pixabay)

> Redx Pharma received two takeover offers. Having bought a 46% stake in Redx, thereby triggering a requirement to make a cash offer for the remaining shares, Redmile looks to be in the box seat. Release I More

> A phase 2b trial of UCB’s padsevonil in refractory epilepsy missed its primary endpoints. Analysts at Jefferies think the drug may be discontinued. Statement

> Medicxi appointed Sandy Zweifach and Paul Sekhri as venture partners. Release 

Sponsored by Clinical Ink

Successful BYOD in Any Phase

This white paper discusses BYOD advantages and misconceptions, regulatory, copyright, and equivalency considerations, and a Phase III case study. Read now and consider a BYOD ePRO approach for your next clinical trial.

> The FDA scrapped plans to discuss DBV Technologies’ peanut allergy drug at an advisory committee in May after identifying “questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion.” DBV warned the submission of data to resolve the questions may constitute a major amendment that delays a decision on whether to approve the product. Statement 

> Synairgen secured clearance to start testing its inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a in COVID-19 patients. The phase 2 trial will enroll 100 patients in the U.K. Release  

> Horama licensed the global rights to a gene therapy for inherited retinal dystrophies. A phase 1/2 is due to start in 2023. Statement 

Read more on
drug development EuroBiotech Report

Suggested Articles

Map of Europe
Biotech

EuroBiotech Report—BioNTech-Pfizer, Novartis data and OncoOne

In this week's EuroBiotech Report, BioNTech and Pfizer advance COVID-19 plan, Novartis posts inclisiran data and ex-Shire researchers raise cash.

by Nick Paul Taylor
Chutes & Ladders
Biotech

E-Scape Bio hires GSK neuroscience alum as new CSO

Paul Wren, Ph.D., arrives at E-Scape Bio months after the Bay Area biotech revealed phase 1 data for its lead program in Niemann-Pick disease type C.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Biogen biologics plant in Denmark
Biotech

Biogen sues over 'brazenly' copied aducanumab drug

Biogen has sued Boston-based biotech Creative Biolabs for allegedly selling copycat versions of its unapproved Alzheimer’s hopeful aducanumab.

by Ben Adams