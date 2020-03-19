EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Redx Pharma received two takeover offers. Having bought a 46% stake in Redx, thereby triggering a requirement to make a cash offer for the remaining shares, Redmile looks to be in the box seat. Release I More

> A phase 2b trial of UCB’s padsevonil in refractory epilepsy missed its primary endpoints. Analysts at Jefferies think the drug may be discontinued. Statement

> Medicxi appointed Sandy Zweifach and Paul Sekhri as venture partners. Release

> The FDA scrapped plans to discuss DBV Technologies’ peanut allergy drug at an advisory committee in May after identifying “questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion.” DBV warned the submission of data to resolve the questions may constitute a major amendment that delays a decision on whether to approve the product. Statement

> Synairgen secured clearance to start testing its inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a in COVID-19 patients. The phase 2 trial will enroll 100 patients in the U.K. Release

> Horama licensed the global rights to a gene therapy for inherited retinal dystrophies. A phase 1/2 is due to start in 2023. Statement