EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Hansa Biopharma shared long-term data on the use of imlifidase in kidney transplant patients. The study linked the drug to two-year graft survival of 89%. Statement

> Arix Bioscience named Roberto Iacone as entrepreneur in residence. Iacone, who joins from Versant Ventures, will focus on company creation. Release

> Compugen presented interim data from a phase 1 trial of anti-PVRIG antibody COM701. Two patients, one in the COM701 monotherapy arm, another in the Opdivo combination cohort, have had confirmed partial responses. Statement

WEBINAR Accelerate Clinical Operations Across Sponsors, CROs and Partners With a Best-of-Breed Partner Like Box Tuesday, March 24 | 11am ET / 8am PT



Learn how Box is a critical force multiplier in the Best-of-Breed application stack with partners like Nintex, DocuSign and Slack in supporting clinical operations for both regulated and non-regulated content. Register Now

> Zelluna Immunotherapy teamed up with Karolinska Institutet to develop T cell receptor-guided natural killer cell therapies. Evren Alici, head of the gene and cell therapy group at Karolinska, will work on the multi-year research program. Release

> Freeline received European orphan drug designation for Fabry disease prospect FLT190. Statement

> Medigene secured an option to license immune cell enhancers under the terms of a collaboration with Phio Pharmaceuticals. Release