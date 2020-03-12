EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Hansa Biopharma shared long-term data on the use of imlifidase in kidney transplant patients. The study linked the drug to two-year graft survival of 89%. Statement 

> Arix Bioscience named Roberto Iacone as entrepreneur in residence. Iacone, who joins from Versant Ventures, will focus on company creation. Release 

> Compugen presented interim data from a phase 1 trial of anti-PVRIG antibody COM701. Two patients, one in the COM701 monotherapy arm, another in the Opdivo combination cohort, have had confirmed partial responses. Statement 

> Zelluna Immunotherapy teamed up with Karolinska Institutet to develop T cell receptor-guided natural killer cell therapies. Evren Alici, head of the gene and cell therapy group at Karolinska, will work on the multi-year research program. Release 

> Freeline received European orphan drug designation for Fabry disease prospect FLT190. Statement 

> Medigene secured an option to license immune cell enhancers under the terms of a collaboration with Phio Pharmaceuticals. Release

