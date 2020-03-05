EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> The FDA accepted MorphoSys’ application for approval of tafasitamab for priority review. The agency is due to make a decision about the drug by the end of August. Release 

> Nordic Nanovector revealed it has enrolled 47 of a targeted 130 patients in its pivotal follicular lymphoma trial. The company has opened new sites to accelerate enrollment but is yet to see a big impact on the recruitment rate. Statement 

> Mereo BioPharma set out the work it plans to do to support FDA approval of its treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta. The strategy centers on a single study in around 160 subjects. Release 

> Debiopharm began a phase 1 trial of WEE-1 inhibitor Debio 0123. The Swiss biotech is developing the drug as a treatment for advanced solid tumors. Statement 

> Cinclus Pharma raised SEK 250 million ($26 million) to take X842 to phase 3. The molecule in X842, linaprazan, underwent clinical testing at AstraZeneca before being dropped in response to weak data. Release 

Read more on
drug development EuroBiotech Report

