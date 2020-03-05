EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> The FDA accepted MorphoSys’ application for approval of tafasitamab for priority review. The agency is due to make a decision about the drug by the end of August. Release

> Nordic Nanovector revealed it has enrolled 47 of a targeted 130 patients in its pivotal follicular lymphoma trial. The company has opened new sites to accelerate enrollment but is yet to see a big impact on the recruitment rate. Statement

> Mereo BioPharma set out the work it plans to do to support FDA approval of its treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta. The strategy centers on a single study in around 160 subjects. Release

> Debiopharm began a phase 1 trial of WEE-1 inhibitor Debio 0123. The Swiss biotech is developing the drug as a treatment for advanced solid tumors. Statement

> Cinclus Pharma raised SEK 250 million ($26 million) to take X842 to phase 3. The molecule in X842, linaprazan, underwent clinical testing at AstraZeneca before being dropped in response to weak data. Release