EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Eduardo Bravo left Nordic Nanovector to “pursue other career opportunities.” Bravo took over as CEO in 2018, shortly after leading TiGenix to a takeover by Takeda. Lars Nieba will serve as interim CEO of Nordic Nanovector. Statement

> Advanced BioDesign raised €9 million ($10 million) to support its efforts to start a phase 1 trial in acute myeloid leukemia patients early next year. The French biotech is developing a suicide inhibitor of certain aldehyde dehydrogenases. Release

> A phase 2 trial of IO Biotech’s IO102 and Keytruda cleared an interim futility analysis. IO Biotech said the combination had to achieve a response rate “substantially higher than the historical experience with Keytruda monotherapy in this population” to pass the futility analysis. Statement

> ReNeuron reported long-term data from its phase 1/2a stem cell therapy trial. The update shows the improvements in visual acuity seen early in the trial continued out to 12 months. Release

> Adrenomed posted top-line phase 2 data on adrecizumab in septic shock. The trial met its primary endpoint. Statement

> The FDA scheduled an advisory committee meeting to discuss DBV Technologies’ Viaskin Peanut for May. DBV expects to learn whether the FDA will approve the product by early August. Release