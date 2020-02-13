EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

newspapers
(Pixabay)

> Freeline presented early clinical data on its Fabry disease gene therapy. Participants experienced a three- to four-fold increase in plasma αGLA levels. Statement  

> Alderley Park opened a 150,000-square-foot building to house tech startups. The site will enable startups working on drug discovery technologies to base themselves near to biopharma companies. Release  

> AurorA-TT, Rottapharm Biotech and Italfarmaco teamed up to create a biotech investment firm. The company, AurorA Science, will make investments of up to €5 million ($5.5 million) to support preclinical and early clinical development. Statement

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech!

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go.

> Inotrem added €5 million to its series B round. The money, coupled to a new €13 million credit line, will support a phase 2b trial in septic shock patients. Release 

> A phase 2 trial of Oculis’ diabetic macular edema drug met its efficacy endpoints. Statement 

Read more on
drug development EuroBiotech Report

Suggested Articles

Biotech

Executive Interviews at J.P. Morgan 2020

FierceBiotech sits down with some of the most informative industry leaders at JPM 2020.

Sponsored by Rebecca Willumson
Map of Europe
Biotech

EuroBiotech Report—Ipsen, Roche, Chiesi, Bayer and Woodford 

In this week's EuroBiotech Report, Ipsen takes €669 million hit, Roche Alzheimer's drug fails trial and Chiesi creates rare disease unit.

by Nick Paul Taylor
Wall Street sign
Biotech

Revolution pulls off $238M IPO to advance KRAS pipeline

Revolution Medicines outraised its $100 million IPO goal, banking $238 million to advance a suite of cancer programs targeting RAS.

by Amirah Al Idrus