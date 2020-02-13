EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Freeline presented early clinical data on its Fabry disease gene therapy. Participants experienced a three- to four-fold increase in plasma αGLA levels. Statement

> Alderley Park opened a 150,000-square-foot building to house tech startups. The site will enable startups working on drug discovery technologies to base themselves near to biopharma companies. Release

> AurorA-TT, Rottapharm Biotech and Italfarmaco teamed up to create a biotech investment firm. The company, AurorA Science, will make investments of up to €5 million ($5.5 million) to support preclinical and early clinical development. Statement

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech! Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go. SUBSCRIBE NOW

> Inotrem added €5 million to its series B round. The money, coupled to a new €13 million credit line, will support a phase 2b trial in septic shock patients. Release

> A phase 2 trial of Oculis’ diabetic macular edema drug met its efficacy endpoints. Statement