EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> The FDA cleared Scancell to run a phase 2 trial of SCIB1 in combination with Keytruda. Scancell’s effort to get the study underway was previously held up by the FDA’s request for more information. Statement 

> Valneva entered into an $85 million (€77 million) financing agreement with Deerfield and OrbiMed. The financing  comes ahead of a planned listing on Nasdaq. Release

> Valo Therapeutics raised money to support production of its lead oncolytic adenovirus program in anticipation of entering the clinic next year. The Anglo-Finnish biotech plans to close a series A round later this year. Statement 

> Freeline appointed Theresa Heggie as its CEO. Heggie is leaving Alnylam to take up the position. Release 

> Autolus Therapeutics presented data on one of its CAR-T candidates, AUTO3. Four of the seven diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients who received a certain dose of AUTO3 in combination with Keytruda had complete responses. Statement I Presentation (PDF)

> Avacta teamed up with AffyXell Therapeutics to develop cell and gene therapies. Release 

