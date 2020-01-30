EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Motif Bio revealed there is no pending transaction for iclaprim, the antibiotic that it unsuccessfully tried to bring to market. The biotech is trying to offload the asset as it winds down its business. Release 

> BerGenBio raised NOK 219,875,724 ($23.8 million) to fund clinical trials in acute myeloid leukemia and non-small cell lung cancer. The Norwegian biotech is developing drugs targeting AXL. Statement 

> The U.K. set out its life sciences skills strategy for the coming decade. The report predicts the life sciences sector could create 133,000 jobs over the next 10 years. Release (PDF)

> Autolus raised close to $80 million in a public offering. Statement 

> Hansa Biopharma completed enrollment in a phase 2 trial of imlifidase in a rare immunological disease. The milestone puts Hansa on track to deliver data in the third quarter. Release 

> Khondrion dosed the first patients in a phase 2b trial of sonlicromanol in mitochondrial diseases. The Dutch biotech thinks the drug may improve cognitive function. Statement 

