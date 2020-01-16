EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> The U.K. is involved in 12% of all cell and gene therapy clinical studies worldwide, according to a new study. Most of the clinical trials have commercial sponsors. Statement 

> Medicxi handed over another tranche of funding to Sosei Heptares’ spinouts Orexia and Inexia as part of its €40 million ($45 million) financing commitment. The investment was triggered by progress at the startups. Release 

> Lava Therapeutics entered into a cell line development agreement with ProBioGen to support development of its T-cell engaging bispecific antibody. Statement 

> Mereo BioPharma presented additional data on its anti-sclerostin antibody setrusumab. The phase 2b results link the drug to dose-dependent increases in bone strength stiffness. Release 

> BerGenBio’s Keytruda combination trial met the criteria needed to advance. The go/no-go decision rested on whether one or more patients responded to the combination. Statement 

> Theranexus outlined plans to begin partnering talks after presenting phase 1b data on Alzheimer’s disease candidate THN201. Release 

