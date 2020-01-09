EuroBiotech: More Articles of Note

> Newron Pharmaceuticals reached an agreement with the FDA about the studies it needs to run to show the safety of schizophrenia drug evenamide. The Swiss company hit pause on plans to start a pivotal trial in May after the FDA raised concerns about preclinical safety data. Statement

> Czech biotech Sotio opened an office in Basel, Switzerland. Sotio thinks the office, which will house its clinical development team, will accelerate the progress of its pipeline. Release

> Transgene and NEC initiated clinical trials of cancer vaccine TG4050 in ovarian and head and neck cancers. Statement

> Oxurion posted phase 1 data on diabetic macular edema candidate THR-687. A phase 2 trial of the pan-RGD integrin antagonist is due to start in the second half of the year. Release

> Redx Pharma nominated ROCK2 inhibitor RXC007 as its next fibrosis candidate. The drug is due to enter the clinic in the first half of next year. Statement

> Promethera Biosciences started a phase 2b trial of a stem cell therapy in acute-on-chronic liver failure patients. Top-line data are due at the end of 2023. Release