Cancer biotech Oncoceutics loses CEO, chair and co-founder

exit
(Christian Guiton/iStock)

Oncoceutics’ chairman and CEO Wolfgang Oster has abruptly left the biotech, leaving Chief Operating Officer Lee Schalop, M.D., as its new leader.

Oster had been at the biotech for its 11-year life as a co-founder, helming the company as it pushed on with its class of compounds called imipridones, which selectively target G protein-coupled receptors in cancer.

The first lead compound to emerge from this program is ONC201, an orally active small-molecule DRD2 antagonist. The company is supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute, the FDA and the Musella Foundation as well as a series of private and public partnerships.

Virtual Event

Virtual Clinical Trials Online

This virtual event will bring together industry experts to discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance.

These include Spring Mountain Capital, which led its series A; one of its directors, Raymond Wong, in fact takes over the now-vacant chairman position. It’s not clear why or where Oster went, though it is unusual he left with no fanfare, leaving no quote in the company's release or remaining as chair.

Schalop, Oncoceutics’ COO, moves up to chief, while Josh Allen, Ph.D., the company’s senior vice president of R&D, is now the company’s CSO.

The board said little in its official release, only: “We are grateful for what Wolfgang has contributed to Oncoceutics, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Wong added: “We are confident in the strong team that we have built at Oncoceutics, including Lee Schalop, Marty Stogniew and Josh Allen, who will continue to serve as the company’s senior leadership. We are also confident in the continued success of the company’s ONC201 clinical program, including the company’s drive toward regulatory approval in the United States. 

“On a day-to-day basis, nothing will change for the company’s ongoing clinical trials, scientific collaborations, regulatory interaction, patient support, and communication with the neuro-oncology community.”

Read more on
biotech CEO Chutes and Ladders chief operating officer Oncoceutics

Suggested Articles

MedTech

Amazon kits out in-house COVID-19 lab for testing employees

Amazon has begun outfitting an in-house COVID-19 testing lab to help screen its frontline warehouse and delivery workers.

by Conor Hale
Concept of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19
Biotech

CalciMedica kicks off phase 2 study in COVID-19 pneumonia

The FDA green-lighted a clinical trial for CalciMedica’s CRAC channel inhibitor in patients with severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

by Amirah Al Idrus
MedTech

FDA greenlights blood detox to combat COVID-19's cytokine storms

The FDA has granted an emergency authorization to a blood purification system to treat patients with the most severe cases of COVID-19.

by Conor Hale