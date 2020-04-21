Big Pharma wants billions more for COVID-19 funding pot

A stock image of a virus with stock numbers in the background
(Getty/Ca-ssis)

Big Pharma companies have the will to create experimental vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, but they also want more financial help from governments to help them push on.

Speaking with the Financial Times (FT), a number of Big Pharma CEOs told the financial newspaper they want greater outside investment and warned that once the pandemic wanes, governments should heed the lessons from swine flu and Ebola and not simply cut funding when it looks like the worst is over.

David Loew, executive vice president of Sanofi Pasteur, said there should be a speedy commitment worth “billions” of dollars to help companies such as his, which is working on a vaccine.

Virtual Event

Virtual Clinical Trials Online

This virtual event will bring together industry experts to discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance.

“If industry does not know if there will be a market in 18 months, [it] cannot carry all [the costs]. Industry alone can’t provide all the investment needed now for billions of doses,” he said in an interview with the FT.

RELATED: Coronavirus tracker: Novartis trial tackles the chloroquine question; NIH, Gilead post new remdesivir animal results

The need for more upfront cash comes as companies need to source raw materials for vaccines and treatments and ramp up manufacturing in a never-before-seen way; if billions of doses are needed in the shortest possible time, everything will need to ramped up to 11. This is not a cheap process.

“The investment required is too large for any company,” said Christophe Weber, CEO of Takeda, which is also working on COVID-19 treatments including potential plasma therapies.

“Society will have to finance this huge investment. My fear is the same as after the [2009 swine] flu pandemic, when everybody loses interest.”

RELATED: British government enlists AstraZeneca, BIA for new pandemic vaccine task force

The U.K. government last week announced it would help with a public-private pact to get new vaccines into the country as soon as possible, though it's not committing major sums directly to pharma companies to this end.

David Ricks, chief of Eli Lilly and current president of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, an industry body, echoed the need for more government cash and also rebutted calls from some quarters that Big Pharma firms are using this pandemic to profiteer.

SPECIAL REPORT: The top 20 pharma companies by 2019 revenue

“People should not be taking advantage. I agree 100 per cent,” he said. “That would be an unethical position in this time of need. But investors give us capital and expect a return.” Ricks also argued that regulators would need to be flexible in passing new treatments and vaccines for the pandemic.

Read more on
vaccines COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic funding experimental therapy Takeda Sanofi Pasteur Roche

Suggested Articles

Concept of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19
MedTech

Swiss researchers develop ways to sniff out airborne coronavirus

The device would operate similarly to previous projects and research ideas, including industrial sensors for pollutants and occupational exposures.

by Conor Hale
coronavirus test tubes
MedTech

LabCorp's at-home coronavirus testing kit authorized by FDA

The FDA has given the green light to its first at-home test for COVID-19, allowing people to collect nasal swab samples themselves.

by Conor Hale
Scynexis logo
Biotech

Scynexis' new antifungal delivers in yeast infection phase 3

In a second phase 3 study, Scynexis' new antifungal beat placebo at clearing up vulvovaginal candidiasis, teeing up an FDA filing by the end of 2020.

by Amirah Al Idrus