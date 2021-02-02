AmerisourceBergen Hosts First-Ever ThinkLive Commercialization Global Conference

Valley Forge, PA (February 2, 2021) – Today, AmerisourceBergen kicked off its first-ever ThinkLive Commercialization global event, a new extension to its annual manufacturer summit centered on strategies and opportunities for manufacturers that are bringing new products to market. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted research and development efforts and created new challenges throughout the commercialization journey. Over the three-day virtual summit, AmerisourceBergen leaders will share market access and commercialization strategies, innovative solutions to increase patient access, and how the company will collaborate with manufacturers at each step of the commercialization process to drive product success.

“This is a critically important time to connect with our manufacturer partners to discuss and address their ever-evolving needs—from clinical trial to market availability,” said Doug Cook, President of Commercialization Services & Animal Health at AmerisourceBergen. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has created new and unprecedented challenges for our industry, it has also fostered a heightened level of agility, innovation, and collaboration to ensure we can continue bringing life-changing products to the patients who need them. ThinkLive Commercialization is an opportunity for AmerisourceBergen to share our diverse perspectives that will help unlock product potential and move health forward.”

Conference programming will include remarks from AmerisourceBergen Chairman, President & CEO Steve Collis, as well as a conversation with former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, about global health, product innovation and the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global summit will also feature dynamic panel discussions, presentations, and roundtables on topics ranging from commercializing cell and gene therapies to the role of automation in the patient and provider journey. Content and meetings will be facilitated through AmerisourceBergen’s event platform, AmerisourceBergen Live.

On the first day of the summit, attendees will hear from AmerisourceBergen executives about the role of partnerships in maximizing product potential and patient outcomes, the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies in countries across the world, and the value of data throughout the product journey. Day two of ThinkLive Commercialization will focus on launch strategies for cell and gene therapies and orphan and rare disease products. The final day of the conference will feature outside perspectives from Wall Street financial analysts, as well as a conversation on breaking down disparities in patient health outcomes—and the role of technology and patient support programs in closing these gaps.

ThinkLive Commercialization is the second of two manufacturer summits. ThinkLive Trade, which was held in October, featured timely discussions on medication accessibility, healthcare efficiency and supply chain reliability.

For more in-depth perspectives from ThinkLive Commercialization and AmerisourceBergen on commercialization strategies, innovative therapies, medication access, and more, please visit: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/topic/commercialization

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 22,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

