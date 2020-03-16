Allogene chair, former Kite Pharma CEO Belldegrun reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

A “minimal dry cough and transient low-grade fever” led to biotech veteran Arie Belldegrun being diagnosed with COVID-19 as the U.S. and the world issue tighter crackdowns to keep this new coronavirus under control.

Belldegrun, who helmed CAR-T biotech star Kite Pharma before its $12.9 billion sale to Gilead Sciences a few years back, now chairs next-gen cell therapy biotech Allogene. He took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that, after the telltale symptoms, he was tested and was positive for the COVID-19 disease and is now self-isolating.

He has no other symptoms, he wrote, and does not expect there to be an impact with Allogene, saying he only had contact with three execs and no other employees, and they are symptomless but also quarantining as a precaution.

Webinar Leads Discovered: Accelerating Drug Discovery with Novel Tools for Structure & Sequence Activity Relationship Analysis Thursday, April 2 | 11am ET / 8am PT



As Biologics and sequence-based therapeutics become more pervasive, a new set of Sequence-Activity-Relationship tools are gaining importance in drug discovery. This webcast will showcase how AbbVie has been working with PerkinElmer solutions that extend their SAR analysis capabilities to include both small molecules and biologics in a single extensible platform that promises to expedite the lead discovery process. Register Now

It’s not known where he picked up the virus. He signed off: “To all of my friends and colleagues in the healthcare community and beyond, I felt it was important to share this message with you. We have to look out for each other and be each other's champion. Be well my friends. Arie.”

He said he was using his message and position to encourage others to monitor similar symptoms and get tested (though that’s not easy at the moment) should they start to match up with typical COVID-19 symptoms.